Revelstoke roads and conditions

Chance for flurries

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: There is a geotechnical investigation between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 0.5 km (16 km east of East Boundary of GlacierNational Park). Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays. Otherwise, watch fr slipper sections.

Highway 1 west: Slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Water pooling.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 7 cm

Base at 1,950m: 219 cm

Season total: 853 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 9 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Newly formed wind slab and fast sluffing in steep terrain should be a concern today.

The 10cm of new snow has improved ski quality slightly.”

Alpine: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

Previous story
Penticton RCMP shut down drug traffickers
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather update: bright and brisk

Just Posted

Penticton RCMP shut down drug traffickers

Drugs, guns and a stolen motorcycle seized in bust

Lack of 24 hour pharmacies, leaves Okanagan father looking for alternatives

What do you do when you need prescriptions and the pharmacy is closed?

‘We need to help ourselves’: caribou presentation tells Revelstoke to band together

Presenters says it’s not about division, but pulling communities together to help caribou

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Bingo night to support Revelstoke Adaptive Sports Programs

The program aims to improve quality of life through opening doors to the outdoors

Sunny skies in the forecast this weekend

Spring has Sprung in Okanagan Valley-Shuswap

Okanagan-Shuswap weather update: bright and brisk

Not a lot of snow forecasted for the next week, spring coming early?

Animal blood shortage in B.C. prompts Victoria woman to make interesting trade

There’s a province-wide shortage of blood for large dogs

Facebook should ban all ‘anti-vaxxer’ posts, B.C. mom says

Maple Ridge resident Katie Clunn’s petition for mandatory vaccines has 45,000 signatures

B.C. Hindu temple president charged with sexual assault

Deepak Sharma of Abbotsford resigns after board holds emergency meeting

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

Kelowna safe for women, but not great for full-time employment

Kelowna was ranked 16th out of 26 cities in a recent gender gap report

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

Most Read