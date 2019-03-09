Revelstoke roads and conditions

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: There is a geotechnical investigation between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 0.5 km (16 km east of East Boundary of GlacierNational Park). Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays. Otherwise, watch fr slipper sections.

Highway 1 west: Slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Water pooling.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 7 cm

Base at 1,950m: 219 cm

Season total: 853 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 9 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Newly formed wind slab and fast sluffing in steep terrain should be a concern today.

The 10cm of new snow has improved ski quality slightly.”

Alpine: 2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.