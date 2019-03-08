Revelstoke roads and conditions

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:
Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections. L
Highway 1 west: Avalanche control work planned between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge for 15.7 km (9 to 24 km west of Revelstoke). Starting at 9:30 a.m until 11:30 a.m. The road will be closed.
Highway 23 south: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections.Water pooling.
Highway 23 north: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections. Water pooling.
Check DriveBC for more details and updates.
Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:
Today: Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:
New snow since yesterday: 5 cm
Base at 1,950m: 219 cm
Season total: 846 cm
Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 8 at 6:45 a.m.:
“It’s SNOWING! Well, 5cm isn’t much but it’s enough to make couloirs and steep, confined gullies active places for loose avalanches. It’s best to give these types of terrain traps a miss today.”
Alpine: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Treeline: 1 – Low
Below treeline: 1 – Low
Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.