Revelstoke roads and conditions

Avalanche closure planned on Highway 1

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections. L

Highway 1 west: Avalanche control work planned between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge for 15.7 km (9 to 24 km west of Revelstoke). Starting at 9:30 a.m until 11:30 a.m. The road will be closed.

Highway 23 south: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections.Water pooling.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections. Water pooling.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 5 cm

Base at 1,950m: 219 cm

Season total: 846 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 8 at 6:45 a.m.:

“It’s SNOWING! Well, 5cm isn’t much but it’s enough to make couloirs and steep, confined gullies active places for loose avalanches. It’s best to give these types of terrain traps a miss today.”

Alpine: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

    • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
    • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
    • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

