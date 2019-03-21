Revelstoke roads and weather

Multiple highway closures due to avalanche control

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Avalanche control work planned between Hemlock Grove Boardwalk and Rogers Pass Summit Rd for 14.9 km (6 km east of West Boundary of Glacier National Park to 1 km east of Rogers Pass Summit). Starting at 1:00 p.m. Road will be closed intermittently. Detour will not be available. Expect individual closures for up to two hours. Estimated time of re-opening is 6:00 p.m.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd (32 km east of Sicamous). Single lane alternating traffic. Electrical maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd for 5.3 km (31 km east of Sicamous to 29 km west of Revelstoke). Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 31: Closed in both directions. High avalanche hazard between Oliver Rd and Hill Creek Rd for 15.5 km (22 to 7 km north of Trout Lake). Detour not available. Estimated time of re-opening is 1:00 p.m.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Clear. Low minus 4.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 216 cm

Season total: 892 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 21 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Bust out the lawn chairs, sun hats, and iced drinks! Summer temp’s have arrived for the first day of Spring. No overnight freeze last night means the hot temp’s will be rapidly warming the snowpack, bringing down avalanches this afternoon.”

Danger ratings: Wednesday

Alpine: 4 – High

  • Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.
  • Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.
  • Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Treeline: 4 – High

  • Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.
  • Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.
  • Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Below treeline: 4 – High

  • Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.
  • Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.
  • Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Forecast for Thursday

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: High

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

