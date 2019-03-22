Revelstoke roads and weather

More avalanche control on Highway 1

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Avalanche control work planned between Jumping Creek Rd and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 11.2 km (West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Starting at 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Road closure planned. Detour will not be available.

Highway 1 west: Electrical maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd for 5.3 km (31 km east of Sicamous to 29 km west of Revelstoke). Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Limited visibility with fog.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 15. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 40 percent chance of showers before morning. Low plus 3.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 214 cm

Season total: 892 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 21 at 6:45 a.m.:

“The sun continues to scorch the Rogers Pass area, creating dangerous avalanche conditions in the heat of the day. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended”

Danger ratings: Thursday

Alpine: 4 – High

Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.

Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.

Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Treeline: 4 – High

Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.

Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.

Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Below treeline: 4 – High

Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.

Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.

Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Forecast for Friday

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: High

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.