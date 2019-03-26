Revelstoke roads and weather

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Pothole repair between Jumping Creek Rd and Glacier Park West Boundary for 2.9 km (4 to 1 km west of WestBoundary of Glacier National Park). Until Sat Mar 23 at 12:00 PM PDT. Expect 20 min delays. Construction work between Glacier ParkEast Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Tue Apr 30 at 5:00 AMMDT. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Limited visibility with fog. Water pooling

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Periods of rain ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level 1000 metres rising to 1400 metres near noon. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Snow level lowering to 700 metres after midnight. Low plus 2.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 11 cm

Base at 1,950m: 221 cm

Season total: 908 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 26 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Freezing levels remain above 2000m and have been that way for the past week. This has resulted in a poor overnight recovery and an isothermal snowpack at lower elevations. Rain and or sun today, will continue to destabilize the snowpack”

Danger ratings: Monday

Alpine: 3 – Considerable

Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.

Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.

Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 3 – Considerable

Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.

Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.

Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 3 – Considerable

Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.

Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.

Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Forecast for Tuesday

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.