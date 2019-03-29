Revelstoke roads and weather

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Maintenance between West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Albert Canyon Chain Up Area for 9.8 km (4 km east of West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to one km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park). Until 12:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays. Watch for traffic control. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Road sweeping between Bowolin Rd and Highway 23 South for 40.5 km (26 km east of Sicamous to Revelstoke). Until 2:00 p.m. Expect minor delays.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. High 14. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Clear. Low zero.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 220 cm

Season total: 921 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 29 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Get up early and go!! Good travel exists as long as the surface crust remains frozen. Danger ratings will rise rapidly once the crust breaks down in the heat of the day”

Danger ratings: Thursday

Alpine: 2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Forecast for Friday

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.