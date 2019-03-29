Revelstoke roads and weather

Clear and sunny

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Maintenance between West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Albert Canyon Chain Up Area for 9.8 km (4 km east of West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to one km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park). Until 12:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays. Watch for traffic control. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Road sweeping between Bowolin Rd and Highway 23 South for 40.5 km (26 km east of Sicamous to Revelstoke). Until 2:00 p.m. Expect minor delays.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. High 14. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Clear. Low zero.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 220 cm

Season total: 921 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 29 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Get up early and go!! Good travel exists as long as the surface crust remains frozen. Danger ratings will rise rapidly once the crust breaks down in the heat of the day”

Danger ratings: Thursday

Alpine: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Forecast for Friday

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

Previous story
At memorial, mosque shooting survivor says he forgives attacker
Next story
Foodie Friday: The scoop on Okanagan Fall’s Tickleberry’s ice cream

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather

Clear and sunny

Find a job where you are also family at Black Press Media’s career fair

For at least one retirement home in the South Okanagan filling an in demand job comes easy

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: fun in the sun

Environement Canada lots of sun on Friday and Saturday

VIDEO: Two fighter jets spotted above Revelstoke

They have been identified as CF-18 Hornet Fighter Aircrafts

Revelstoke RCMP visit Girl Guides to celebrate International Women’s Day

The constables helped with their `Yes She Can` challenge and `Building Skills` badge

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

Coldstream Poet nominated for prestigious book prize

Laisha Rosnau’s poetry collection, Our Familiar Hunger, as a finalist for the 2019 Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize.

More funding secured for South Okanagan cannabis start-up

The cannabis license applicant has secured three properties in the South Okanagan

‘Troubling’ financial report revealed for South Okanagan band

Coyote Cruises has deficit of $76,000 among some of the issues

Namaste: Rid Peachland’s beach of trash, get a free yoga class

Summit Yoga BC is hosting free yoga classes after beach cleanups in Peachland and West Kelowna

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Foodie Friday: The scoop on Okanagan Fall’s Tickleberry’s ice cream

We talk to Tickleberry owner Kelsey Hoy and ask the hard questions about the ice cream biz

Rider Express to increase Trans-Canada Highway trips to three days a week

Owner says changes to the route from Vancouver to Calgary will go into effect April 1

Most Read