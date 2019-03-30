Revelstoke roads and weather

Another sunny day

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 at 5:00 AM. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 13. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 3 overnight.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 217 cm

Season total: 921 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 30 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Spring conditions mean it’s all about timing! Start and finish early to avoid slopes once the crusts break down.”

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snow storms

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear sky, rain is nigh
Next story
Kelowna cider company launches 4th craft cider product

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather

Another sunny day

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear sky, rain is nigh

Environement Canada forecasts day time sun and clear skies, chances of rain at night Satuday

Aquavan hits the Okanagan

Between March 27 and April 17, Aquavan will be visiting schools and attending various community events throughout the region.

Lack of communication between CP workers cause of 2017 railway accident says report

In 2017 a train caused serious injures to a backhoe operator on train tracks near Revelstoke

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

PHOTOS: Combat boots begin cross-country journey for 75th anniversary of D-Day

About 14,000 Canadians stormed Juno Beach in northern France on D-Day, June 6, 1944

Will you turn off your lights for Earth Hour?

Clock is ticking down to Earth Hour, running March 30 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

VIDEO: Lake Country grill serves up behemoth burger

OKF Grill is a popular place to eat in Oyama

Kelowna cider company launches 4th craft cider product

Broken Ladder Rosé will be BC Tree Fruits Cider Company’s latest addition

Woman devastated after small dog killed in fenced backyard of B.C. home

Larger dog attacks 13-year-old Maltese/Bichon Frise cross

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

Most Read