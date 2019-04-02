Revelstoke roads and weather

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 at 5:00 AM. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance at Clanwilliam OH Bridge (9 km west of Revelstoke). Until 3:00 p.m. Lane Closure.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. High 12. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Clear. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low zero.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 213 cm

Season total: 922 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 2 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Spring conditions mean it’s all about timing! Start and finish early to avoid slopes once the crusts break down.”

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snow storms

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.