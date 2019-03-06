Revelstoke roads and weather

Snow expected

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road maintenance work between West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk (5 km east of West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park). Watch for traffic control. Expect 20 – minute delays. There is also a geotechnical investigation between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 0.5 km (16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Vehicle incident between Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd and 19 mile Rd (28 km west of Revelstoke). Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. Snow beginning near midnight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 204 cm

Season total: 804 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 6 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Wind slabs are still problematic in isolated terrain features. No natural loose dry avalanches are expected today with the lack of sunshine; however, always pay attention to your sluff in steep confined terrain.”

Alpine: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

Previous story
Okanagan chefs leave styrofoam off the menu
Next story
Weather Update: cloudy with chances of flurries

Just Posted

Politically Incorrect: Will council hear you?

Tim Palmer Special to the Review As of Feb. 27, Revelstoke’s mayor… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather

Snow expected

Weather Update: cloudy with chances of flurries

The weekend is expected to see sun throughout the Okanagan valley.

Okanagan chefs leave styrofoam off the menu

The Okanagan Chefs Association looks to create a greener future

Jail time for woman who stole from Central Okanagan Hospice Association

A woman accused of stealing from the hospice association sentenced.

Keremeos man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie died March 2 with medical assistance after an amazing “farewell to this life” party

Kamloops mayor: Fast-food chains more harmful to children than cannabis stores

Kamloops council approves 15th cannabis store application

China cites pest concerns as the reason for a ban on Canadian canola

Many see measure as retaliation for arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

Fast-talking UBC Okanagan students to compete for $6,000

UBCO’s 3MT final takes place March 15 in Kelowna

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

Central bank holds rate, notes ‘increased uncertainty’ on timing of future hikes

Central bank’s trend-setting interest rate is staying at 1.75 per cent for a third-straight announcement

PMO tried to persuade Wilson-Raybould on SNC-Lavalin, not pressure her: Butts

Gerald Butts, Prime Minister’s former principal secretary, testifies to House of Commons justice committee

Chimney fire scares Okanagan homeowner

Fire crews respond and confirm it was a chimney fire

Obama urges B.C. crowd to take action on climate change

Former president Barack Obama spoke to 3,000 British Columbians in his third stop on a cross-Canada tour

Most Read