Revelstoke roads and weather

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road maintenance work between West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk (5 km east of West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park). Watch for traffic control. Expect 20 – minute delays. There is also a geotechnical investigation between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 0.5 km (16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Vehicle incident between Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd and 19 mile Rd (28 km west of Revelstoke). Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. Snow beginning near midnight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 204 cm

Season total: 804 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 6 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Wind slabs are still problematic in isolated terrain features. No natural loose dry avalanches are expected today with the lack of sunshine; however, always pay attention to your sluff in steep confined terrain.”

Alpine: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.