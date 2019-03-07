Revelstoke roads and weather

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 2.4 km (12 to 14 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Expect minor delays. There is also a geotechnical investigation between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 0.5 km (16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Slushy with slippery sections. Water pooling. Vehicle recovery planned at Camp Creek Rd (25 km west of Revelstoke). Starting at 8:00 a.m. until t 2:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Highway 23 south: Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 7 cm

Base at 1,950m: 209 cm

Season total: 861 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 7 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Wind slabs are still problematic in isolated terrain features. No natural loose dry avalanches are expected today with the lack of sunshine; however, always pay attention to your sluff in steep confined terrain.”

Alpine: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditi