Revelstoke roads and weather

The Upper Arrow Lake Ferry is out of service

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Bridge maintenance planned between Albert Canyon Chain Up Area and Albert Canyon Rd (3 km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park). Starting at 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic. Also, there will be ditching between Jumping Creek Rd and Glacier Park West Boundary for 5.1 km (West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect. This is for an environmental cleanup.

Avalanche control work is planned between Emerald Lake Rd and OHara Pk for 13.2 km (3 km west of British Columbia and Alberta Border, East of Field to Field). Starting 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.. Road closure planned.

Highway 1 west: Electrical maintenance between Bowolin Rd and Camp Creek Rd for 13.3 km (26 km east of Sicamous to 25 km west of Revelstoke). From 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: Upper Arrow Lake Ferry. The ferry is currently out of service between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and the end of Upper Arrow Lake Ferry (Upper Arrow Lake). An assessment in progress. Expect major delays.

Highway 23 north: Slushy with slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly sunny. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light this morning. High 6. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low minus 6.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 231 cm

Season total: 880 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 13 at 6:45 a.m.:

Danger ratings: Tues

Alpine: 3 – Considerable

Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.

Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.

Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 3 – Considerable

Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.

Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.

Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Forecast for Wednesday

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.