Revelstoke roads and weather

The Upper Arrow Lake Ferry is out of service

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Bridge maintenance planned between Albert Canyon Chain Up Area and Albert Canyon Rd (3 km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park). Starting at 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic. Also, there will be ditching between Jumping Creek Rd and Glacier Park West Boundary for 5.1 km (West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect. This is for an environmental cleanup.

Avalanche control work is planned between Emerald Lake Rd and OHara Pk for 13.2 km (3 km west of British Columbia and Alberta Border, East of Field to Field). Starting 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.. Road closure planned.

Highway 1 west: Electrical maintenance between Bowolin Rd and Camp Creek Rd for 13.3 km (26 km east of Sicamous to 25 km west of Revelstoke). From 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: Upper Arrow Lake Ferry. The ferry is currently out of service between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and the end of Upper Arrow Lake Ferry (Upper Arrow Lake). An assessment in progress. Expect major delays.

Highway 23 north: Slushy with slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly sunny. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light this morning. High 6. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low minus 6.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 231 cm

Season total: 880 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 13 at 6:45 a.m.:

Danger ratings: Tues

Alpine: 3 – Considerable

  • Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.
  • Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.
  • Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 3 – Considerable

  • Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.
  • Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.
  • Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Forecast for Wednesday

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

Previous story
No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather

The Upper Arrow Lake Ferry is out of service

Revy Let’s Talk: Cocaine, harm reduction and stigma. Oh my!

Story submitted anonymously to Stacie Byrne for this column. Cocaine is my… Continue reading

Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Seven-year-old girl has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Menopause the musical coming to Revelstoke

The off-broadway sensation features an original all-star Canadian cast

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas, Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location and Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas in the province.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

A lesson in car purchasing: $800 claim dismissed using ‘buyer beware’ policy

After purchasing a car in Kelowna, a woman claimed the seller was not honest with her

Most Read