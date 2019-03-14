Revelstoke roads and weather

Increasing cloudiness early this morning

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road maintenance work planned at West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park (1 km west of West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park). Starting at 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays.

Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Limited visibility with fog. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Water pooling.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Increasing cloudiness early this morning. High plus 5. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or wet flurries this evening. Flurries overnight. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 3 overnight.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 228 cm

Season total: 880 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 14 at 6:45 a.m.:

“The strong March sun, beating down on steep solar aspects, may be the natural trigger to start an avalanche above you. With freezing levels beginning to rise, now is the time to start and finish your day early”

Danger ratings: Wed

Alpine: 3 – Considerable

  • Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.
  • Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.
  • Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Forecast for Thur

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

