Revelstoke roads and weather

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:
Highway 1 east: Slushy with slippery sections.
Highway 1 west: Slushy with slippery sections. Water pooling.
Highway 23 south: Slushy with slippery sections.
Highway 23 north: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections.
Check DriveBC for more details and updates.
Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:
Today: Light snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 6. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:
New snow since yesterday: 9 cm
Base at 1,950m: 233 cm
Season total: 891 cm
Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 15 at 6:45 a.m.:
“Storm slabs may be reactive to human triggering, especially on steep solar aspects and wind-affected features.”
Danger ratings: Thursday
Alpine: 2 – Moderate
- Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
- Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
- Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.
Treeline:
2 – Moderate
- Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
- Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
- Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.
Below treeline: 2 – Moderate
- Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
- Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
- Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.
Forecast for Friday
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Moderate
Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.