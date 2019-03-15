Revelstoke roads and weather

Almost 10 cm of pow

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Slushy with slippery sections. Water pooling.

Highway 23 south: Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Light snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 6. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 9 cm

Base at 1,950m: 233 cm

Season total: 891 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 15 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Storm slabs may be reactive to human triggering, especially on steep solar aspects and wind-affected features.”

Danger ratings: Thursday

Alpine: 2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline:

2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Forecast for Friday

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.