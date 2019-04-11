Revelstoke roads and weather: avalanche work planned on Highway 1

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Avalanche control work planned between Glacier Park West Boundary and Beaver Valley Rd for 31.9 km (12 km west of East Boundary of Glacier National Park to 1 km east of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Starting Thu Apr 11 at 11:00 AM PDT until Thu Apr 11 at 2:30 PM PDT. 1 hour closures anticipated.

Work between GlacierPark East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 at 5:00 AM. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Snow level 800 metres rising to 1600 metres near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 9. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low plus 2.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 7 cm

Base at 1,950m: 233 cm

Season total: 848 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 11 at 6:45 a.m.:

“All of the Winter Restricted Areas are closed today. Avalanche control with artillery fire and Remote Avalanche Control Systems is scheduled throughout the day”

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, asconditionscan change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity ofsurface crustsformed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist duringspring snowstorms

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.