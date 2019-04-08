Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming cloudy with chance of rain

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 at 5:00 AM. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: There will be a safety drill between the start of Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Upper Arrow Lake Ferry (Upper Arrow Lake). Starting at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. There will be delays up to 20 minutes.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with a few showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. A few showers beginning early this evening. Snow level lowering to 800 metres near midnight. Low plus 4.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 4 cm

Base at 1,950m: 233 cm

Season total: 836 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 8 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Prepare for adventurous travel below tree line where variable melt-freeze crusts and challenging skiing exist. Skier triggered wind slabs are possible in Northerly alpine terrain where you can still find winter snow.”

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snow storms

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.