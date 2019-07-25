Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming sunny

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT.From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays upto20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Mon Jul 29 at 7:00 AM MDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Watch for equipment and workers on roadway.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd for 4.0 km (31 km west of Revelstoke to 29 km east of Sicamous). Until Wed Jul 24 at 9:30 AM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Vehicle recovery between Taft Rd and 19 mile Rd for 3.5 km (30 to 26 km west of Revelstoke). Until Thu Jul 25 at 10:00 AM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd for 1.8 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Valley cloud this morning then sunny. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Clear. Fog patches developing before morning. Low 12.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 9

None near Revelstoke. Multiple fires began last night from lightning. All of which are below 0.10 hectares.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire