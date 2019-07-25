Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming sunny

High 26 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT.From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays upto20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Mon Jul 29 at 7:00 AM MDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Watch for equipment and workers on roadway.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd for 4.0 km (31 km west of Revelstoke to 29 km east of Sicamous). Until Wed Jul 24 at 9:30 AM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Vehicle recovery between Taft Rd and 19 mile Rd for 3.5 km (30 to 26 km west of Revelstoke). Until Thu Jul 25 at 10:00 AM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd for 1.8 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Valley cloud this morning then sunny. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Clear. Fog patches developing before morning. Low 12.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 9

None near Revelstoke. Multiple fires began last night from lightning. All of which are below 0.10 hectares.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson calls on Alberta premier to end chuckwagon races
Next story
Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

Just Posted

Highway 1 accident case against ICBC dismissed

Judge finds no proof a second vehicle was involved in the accident

CLIMATE CHANGE: Reforestation in B.C. adapting for warmer temperatures

Foresters can now replant trees based on climatic regions instead of geographical

Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming sunny

High 26 degrees

Matt Blais playing Summer Street Fest Aug. 5

He says his songs have to be emotional or dramatic

Mountain bike trail at Revelstoke Mountain Resort open this weekend

Locals get a discount

New joint opens its doors in Kelowna

Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store has officially opened for business on Thursday

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen talks life, photography, rock ‘n’ roll

You may not be familiar with his name, but you’re surely familiar with his work

Armoured SWAT cars roll into Manitoba town in hunt for suspected B.C. killers

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Summerland Rental Centre carries assortment of tools and equipment

Business has tools and supplies to help homeowners with improvement projects

Most Read