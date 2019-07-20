Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming sunny

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section dailyfrom7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays upto20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of GlacierNational Park). Until Mon Jul 29 at 7:00 AM MDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Watch for equipment and workers on roadway.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd for 1.8 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 22. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Low 10.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 27. Humidex 29.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 1

The fire is near Fairmont Hot Springs. It started yesterday by lightning and is 0.01 ha in size.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire