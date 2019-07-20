Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming sunny

High 22 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section dailyfrom7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays upto20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of GlacierNational Park). Until Mon Jul 29 at 7:00 AM MDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Watch for equipment and workers on roadway.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd for 1.8 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 22. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Low 10.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 27. Humidex 29.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 1

The fire is near Fairmont Hot Springs. It started yesterday by lightning and is 0.01 ha in size.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

Just Posted

Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce Meets with Minister Donaldson on Caribou Recovery Plan

Specific concerns from Revelstoke were discussed

Revelstoke Museum and Archives receives $8,000 grant

As part of the BC Gaming Grants

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 18 degrees

Father and autistic son bike across Canada

They passed through Revelstoke on July 18

Revelstoke’s parks department proposes maintenance and inspection policy

The policy formally lays out inspection and response timelines

July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

Cherry growers say this is the worst season they’ve seen in decades

Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

Consumers urged to either return affected packages or throw them out

How a Kamloops-born man helped put us on the moon

Jim Chamberlin did troubleshooting for the Apollo program, which led to its success

Sexual harassment complaints soaring amid ‘frat boy culture’ in Canada’s airline industry

‘It’s a #MeToo dumpster fire…and it’s exhausting for survivors’

How much do you know about the moon?

To mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, see how well you know space

Okanagan resident’s alleged stolen dog found safe

Nicholas Bozak thanks the public for finding his 17 month old mastiff chow

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Survivorship Dragon Boat Team wins in Vernon

Team takes top spot in A division at festival

Okanagan woman to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for homeless youth

Victoria Schermel’s climb will raise funds for youth homelessness initiative, The Upstream Project.

Most Read