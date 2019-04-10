Revelstoke roads and weather: chance for thunderstorms and rain

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Maintenance between Jumping Creek Rd and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 4.3 km (West Boundary of Glacier NationalPark). Until Tue Apr 9 at 4:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays. work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east ofEast Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 at 5:00 AM. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Electrical maintenance planned between Pine Rd and Big Eddy Rd (2 km west of Revelstoke). Starting Wed Apr 10 at 8:30 AM PDT until Fri Apr 12 at 4:00 PM PDT. From 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Showers. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Snow level lowering to 800 metres near midnight. Low plus 3.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 226 cm

Season total: 838 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 10 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Watch for strong solar input if the sun comes out. Start early, finish early. Expect challenging skiing below treeline. Watch for wind slabs on northerly aspects.”

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snowstorms

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.