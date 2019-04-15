Revelstoke roads and weather: chance for thunderstorms

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Work between GlacierPark East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of GlacierNational Park). UntilApr 30 at 5:00 AM. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Electrical maintenance between Pine Rd and Big Eddy Rd (2 km west of Revelstoke). Until Mon Apr 15 at 4:00 PM PDT. From 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Snow level 700 metres rising to 1500 metres this afternoon. High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Clearing this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low zero.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 8 cm

Base at 1,950m: 240 cm

Season total: 867 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 15 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Storm snow should soften skiing old frozen snow surfaces. Watch for storm slabs on the immediate lee of alpine ridges and exposed treeline locations”

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snowstorms

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.