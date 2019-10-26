Revelstoke roads and weather: clearing

High 7 degrees

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing this morning. Snow level 800 metres. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 4.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High plus 3.

Road conditions:

Highway 1 east: Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. Until Fri Nov 8 at 5:00 PM PDT. Rock scaling. Expect stops 8AM-5PM PSTand 30 km/h work zone. Larger blast requiring extended closure once per week Mon-Thurs 9AM-1PM PST, possible 60 min delay. Other times 20 min delays. Watch for crews, lane changes and obey traffic control.

Highway 1 west: Geotechnical investigation between Ackerman Rd and Prosh Frtg for 5.0 km (19 to 24 km east of Sicamous). Until Fri Nov 29 at 11:00 AM PDT.

Maintenance between Myllinemi Rd and Malakwa Rd (8 km east of Sicamous). Lane closures in both directions in effect. Shoulder grading on four lane highway. Exercise caution and watch for shadow vehicle.Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 0

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
Okanagan log home builder says more support needed for small timber sector

Just Posted

Chef’s Fare: Trash cooking

Josh White Special to the Review Avoiding meat. We are all attempting… Continue reading

Revelstoke’s Aza Nabuko performs at Traverse Nightclub

The show was to celebrate her first CD release

Revelstoke Bylaw Officers doing animal control outreach over next few weeks

Do you know what the bylaws are here?

MLA anticipates further job loss in resource sector, following Teck announcement

MLA Tom Shypitka says this, “is devastating news for my communities.”

Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in Southern Interior

BC Hydro reports crews are assessing damage and repairs required

Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

What are you dressing up as this Halloween?

Okanagan log home builder says more support needed for small timber sector

Peter Sperlich spoke in front of local mayor, MLA and industry heads at his production site Friday

Salmon Arm resident’s trail cam captures wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Summerland librarian retires after 30 years

Sue Kline has spent most of her library career at the Summerland branch

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

‘Whistleblower’ not granted standing at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Meanwhile, comissioner Austin Cullen granted status to James Lightbody, president of the B.C. Lottery Corp.

Capitals complete big comeback, beat Canucks 6-5 in shootout

Vancouver held 5-1 lead late in second period

Most Read