Revelstoke roads and weather: clearing

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east ofEast Boundary of GlacierNational Park). UntilApr 30 from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Snow level 800 metres. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 12. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

Active wildfires:

None in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 20 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Watch for stubborn storm slabs at alpine elevations. Take the time to evaluate the upper snowpack before entering your line.”

Danger rating: Tuesay

Alpine: 3 – Considerable

Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.

Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.

Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline:2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Forecast for Wednesday

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.