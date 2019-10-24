Revelstoke roads and weather: clouds and showers

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Snow level 700 metres rising to 1500 metres near noon. High 13. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 6.

Tomorrow: Rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 30 km/h becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 8.

Road conditions:

Highway 1 east: Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. Until Fri Nov 8 at 5:00 PM PDT. Rock scaling. Expect stops 8AM-5PM PSTand 30 km/h work zone. Larger blast requiring extended closure once per week Mon-Thurs 9AM-1PM PST, possible 60 min delay. Other times 20 min delays. Watch for crews, lane changes and obey traffic control.

Highway 1 west: Geotechnical investigation between Ackerman Rd and Prosh Frtg for 5.0 km (19 to 24 km east of Sicamous). Until Fri Nov 29 at 11:00 AM PDT.

Maintenance between Myllinemi Rd and Malakwa Rd (8 km east of Sicamous). Lane closures in both directions in effect. Shoulder grading on four lane highway. Exercise caution and watch for shadow vehicle.Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 2

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire