Revelstoke roads and weather: clouds and showers

High 13 degrees

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Snow level 700 metres rising to 1500 metres near noon. High 13. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 6.

Tomorrow: Rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 30 km/h becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 8.

Road conditions:

Highway 1 east: Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. Until Fri Nov 8 at 5:00 PM PDT. Rock scaling. Expect stops 8AM-5PM PSTand 30 km/h work zone. Larger blast requiring extended closure once per week Mon-Thurs 9AM-1PM PST, possible 60 min delay. Other times 20 min delays. Watch for crews, lane changes and obey traffic control.

Highway 1 west: Geotechnical investigation between Ackerman Rd and Prosh Frtg for 5.0 km (19 to 24 km east of Sicamous). Until Fri Nov 29 at 11:00 AM PDT.

Maintenance between Myllinemi Rd and Malakwa Rd (8 km east of Sicamous). Lane closures in both directions in effect. Shoulder grading on four lane highway. Exercise caution and watch for shadow vehicle.Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 2

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
Former CAO and director of engineering resignation cost Revelstoke over $300,000
Next story
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: clouds and showers

High 13 degrees

B.C. logging companies diversifying products amid challenging time in forest industry

Galloway Lumber focused on specialty wood products, steel components, cross-laminated timber

Former CAO and director of engineering resignation cost Revelstoke over $300,000

Director of Engineering Mike Thomas and Chief Administration Officer Allan Chabot resigned in June

UPDATE: Two more cannabis stores approved by Revelstoke City Council

Council will be discussing at their 3 p.m. meeting on Oct. 22

Arrow Heights residents create petition against proposed development on Hay Rd.

The developer is proposing a 65-unit project with a variety of housing options in Revelstoke

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

Salmon Arm couple to open sanctuary for fellow game lovers

Aaron Soltys and Anup Hazuria excited to unveil Sanctuary Games gaming cafe

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Fans of popular Salmon Arm taco stand alarmed by city process

Rosa’s Taco Stand owner must apply to reopen at municipal park concession

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations and gastrointestinal pain

B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Since 2017, B.C. has trucked LNG to the handful of BC Ferries and Seaspan cargo ferries that use it

Most Read