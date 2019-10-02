Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

High 12 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd for 0.2 km (5 km west of WestBoundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Oct 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier NationalPark Boundary. Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. Until Fri Oct 18 at 5:00 PM PDT. Rock scaling. Speed reductions 50 km/h in work zone. Larger blast requiring extended closure may occur once per week Mon-Thurs 9AM-1PM PST, possible delays of 60 min. Other times 20 min delays. Watch for crews, lane changes, obey traffic control. No stoppages long weekends.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance between Woods OH Bridge and Summit Lake OH Bridge (15 km west of Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 2 at 3:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Geotechnical investigation between Ackerman Rd and Prosh Frtg for 5.0 km (19 to 24 km east of Sicamous).

Highway 23 south: Maintenance between Denny’s Way and Shelter Bay Provincial Pk for 48.1 km (Revelstoke). Until Fri Oct 4. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic. EXPECT MINOR DELAYS.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low plus 5.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 2

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017
Next story
Man jailed who stole from vehicles in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

High 12 degrees

REVIEW: Mystic Moonbeam Studio’s The Frog Prince a fairytale for adults

The unique location added flare to the production

Libertarian candidate drops out of Kootenay-Columbia race

Terry Tiessen says he did not complete his nomination package

Burger contest created to raise money for the Revelstoke Library Learning Lab

The library needs to raise $120,000

Politically Incorrect: UBCM-Policy or party time for mayors and councillors?

Tim Palmer Special to the Review Last week hundreds of municipal politicians… Continue reading

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

Lane closures in effect in North Okanagan

Temporary closures on 48th Avenue as construction continues

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven to stand trial

Following submission of evidence in preliminary inquiry, judge rules case will go to trial

Recyclable plastics collected in Shuswap not burned or sent to landfill

Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Recycle BC respond to “misleading report”

Woof the therapy dog eases angst at Salmon Arm Okanagan College campus

After being adopted by the college’s librarian, dog showed knack for companionship

Donation of life-saving devices honours memory of Salmon Arm student

Grandparent provides automatic external defibrillators hoping they never need to be used

Man jailed who stole from vehicles in Salmon Arm

Judge issues 30-day sentence plus 12 months’ probation

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

Most Read