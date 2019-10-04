Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd for 0.2 km (5 km west of WestBoundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Oct 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier NationalPark Boundary. Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. Until Fri Oct 18 at 5:00 PM PDT. Rock scaling. Speed reductions 50 km/h in work zone. Larger blast requiring extended closure may occur once per week Mon-Thurs 9AM-1PM PST, possible delays of 60 min. Other times 20 min delays. Watch for crews, lane changes, obey traffic control. No stoppages long weekends.

Geotechnical investigation between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd (1 km east of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Oct 10 at 7:00 PM PDT. From 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM PDT daily. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zone, flag persons for any barrier concrete movements or lane changes.

Highway 1 west: Geotechnical investigation between Ackerman Rd and Prosh Frtg for 5.0 km (19 to 24 km east of Sicamous). Until Fri Nov 29 at 11:00 AM PDT.

Highway 23 south: Maintenance between Denny’s Way and Shelter Bay Provincial Pk for 48.1 km (Revelstoke). Until Fri Oct 4. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic. EXPECT MINOR DELAYS.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level 1300 metres rising to 1700 metres this afternoon. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Showers beginning near midnight. Low 6.

Tomorrow: Showers. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 12. UV index 1 or low.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 2

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire