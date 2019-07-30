Revelstoke roads and weather: Cloudy and chance of sun

High 28 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00PM PDT.From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) andpaving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delaysupto20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays. Lane Closure.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic controlpersonnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: Construction work between Shelter Bay FSR and Hardman FSR (39 km south of Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 31. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on Tuesday and Wednesday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Risk of thunderstorms early this morning. High 28. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 13.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 4

None of the fires are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
Family, friends ‘desperate’ for info on Surrey men whose Jeep was dumped near Logan Lake
Next story
VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigating video of apparent luxury car street racing crash

Just Posted

Dear Editor: Mountain biking should not be allowed in any natural area

They are inanimate objects and have no rights

New signs remind boaters Clean Drain Dry to prevent spread of invasive species

The economic impacts of aquatic invasive species is estimated to be $43 million per year

Kelowna RibFest weekend only weeks away

Fourth Annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest kicks off Aug. 23.

Okanagan watersheds protection plans aim to reduce wildfire risks

Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. provides over $660,000 in funding for watersheds enhancements

Revelstoke roads and weather: Cloudy and chance of sun

High 28 degrees

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

Hergott: E-scooters, injuries and legal implications

Lawyer Paul Hergott continues to discuss e-scooters in his latest column

Summerland to showcase electric vehicles

Vehicle owners will show cars, answer questions and provide rides

Wildfire sparks near Princeton

The blaze was spotted Tuesday morning

Alberta man dead after plunge near Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Honduras to Kelowna: A Kelowna woman’s dream realized through clothing

Florencia Matute has lived in Kelowna for the past 20 years since immigrating in 1999

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

Okanagan Dream Rally looks to hit over $1M in funding this year

The event is set for August 4.

Most Read