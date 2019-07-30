Revelstoke roads and weather: Cloudy and chance of sun

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00PM PDT.From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) andpaving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delaysupto20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays. Lane Closure.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic controlpersonnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: Construction work between Shelter Bay FSR and Hardman FSR (39 km south of Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 31. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on Tuesday and Wednesday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Risk of thunderstorms early this morning. High 28. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 13.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 4

None of the fires are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire