Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east GlacierNational Park Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hin work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Thursday.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. A few showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low 13.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 5

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire