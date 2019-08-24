Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

High 20

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east GlacierNational Park Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hin work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Thursday.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. A few showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low 13.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 5

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
Third-party buys billboard to promote Bernier’s anti-mass immigration stance
Next story
Despite brief shut downs Revelstoke’s Downie Timber weathering the storm

Just Posted

Despite brief shut downs Revelstoke’s Downie Timber weathering the storm

The forestry industry is taking a hit across the province

Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

High 20

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 21

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 21

Two musical acts playing The Last Drop on Aug. 24

See John Michael Lind and She Hangs Brightly

Community Calendar for Aug. 21

Karaoke Night Wednesdays, 9 p.m. River City Pub Join us every Wednesday… Continue reading

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online

Big rally in northern B.C. draws attention to continuing lumber crisis

Mayor Joan Atkinson says about 400 workers have been directly affected by the closure of the Canfor mill

Orangeville Northmen take Minto Cup at Langley Events Centre

Swept best-of-five series 3-0 over Victoria Shamrocks

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

UPDATE: Crown cross-examines B.C. father accused of killing daughters

Andrew Berry is charged in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey in 2017

Dog attacked by river otters, Penticton owner says

Marie Fletcher says her dog was pulled underwater by four river otters in the Penticton Channel

Vintage Penticton tape deck is a reel mystery

Penticton man looking for whoever is speaking on a vintage reel-to-reel tape

Most Read