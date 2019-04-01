Revelstoke roads and weather for April 1

Road conditions as of 7:15 a.m.:

Highway 1 west- No warnings or planned closures.

Highway 1 east-Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km. Expect minor delays.

Highway 23 north-Watch for slippery sections between Nixon Rd and the end of the highway.

Highway 23 south-There will be a safety drill at Upper Arrow Lake Ferry (Upper Arrow Lake). Starting Mon April 1 at 10 a.m. until Mon Apr 1 at 1 p.m. There will be delays up to 20 minutes.

Check DriveBC for up to date information.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 14. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: A few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low minus 1.

See Environment Canada for more information.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort snow report:

Last 24 hours: 1 cm

Last 48 hours: 1 cm

Base depth: 214 cm

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park as of 7:20 a.m.:

“Spring conditions mean it’s all about timing! Start and finish early to avoid slopes once the crusts break down. Poor overnight crust recovery due to above freezing temperatures up to 2, 000 m.”

Avalanche bulletin issued Sunday and valid until April 1 at 8 a.m.:

Spring conditions-The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snow storms.

For up to date information visit Avalanche Canada’s website.

