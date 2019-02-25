Revelstoke roads and weather for Feb. 25

Road conditions 7:00 a.m.:
Highway 1 east: Snow deposit removal scheduled East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Jumping Creek Rd until 12 p.m. today. Expect delays. Compact snow between 1 km east of West Boundary of Glacier National Park to Golden. Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 1 west: Speed limit 100 km/h no warnings between Revelstoke and Salmon Arm.
Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections between Revelstoke and the ferry.
Check DriveBC for more details and updates.
Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:
Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight: Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 11 in the evening and minus 20 overnight.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:
New snow last 24 hours: 2 cm
Last 48 hours: 7 cm
Last 7 days: 23 cm
Base depth: 214 cm
Season total: 808 cm
Avalanche report for Glacier National Park for Feb. 25 at 7:15 a.m.:
Alpine, treeline and below treeline: 1-Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snow pack.