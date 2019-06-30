Revelstoke roads and weather: high 24 degrees

Risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section dailyfrom7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Mon Jul 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and risk of thunderstorms. Clearing late this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 10.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 4

The three fires are under control and none are near Revelstoke. One is near Golden, but it’s under control and small.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
Man has snooze on Okanagan school roof
Next story
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to visit the Okanagan on Canada Day

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Summer Street Fest kicks off in Revelstoke

Each night, until Aug. 25, bands will play in downtown Revelstoke

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 24 degrees

Risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon

PHOTOS: 2019 Revelstoke Secondary School graduation

More than 70 grads donned a cap and gown and received a high school diploma

Growls and Hugs for June 26 to July 3

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 18 degrees

PHOTOS: 2019 Revelstoke Secondary School graduation

More than 70 grads donned a cap and gown and received a high school diploma

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to visit the Okanagan on Canada Day

Kelowna is one of three stops on his Canada-wide tour

Vernon’s Pospisil in all-Canadian Wimbledon affair on Canada Day

Playing his first match in eight months following surgery, Pospisil to face Montreal teen sensation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Man has snooze on Okanagan school roof

Emergency personnel in Vernon called to Seaton Secondary Sunday a.m. for report of ‘man down on roof’

Summerland school was constructed in 1922

MacDonald School location is site of present Summerland Skatepark

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

Most Read