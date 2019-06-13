Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees today

Chance of thunderstorms

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until MonJul 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Columbia West FSR; Columbia West FSR and Donald FSR for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east ofEast Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Sat Jun 15 at 5:00 AM MDT. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between Woolsey Creek FSR; East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and LanarkSnowshed for 15.6 km (1 km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to 1 km west of West Boundary of GlacierNational Park). Until Sat Jun 15 at 5:00 PM PDT. From 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 20 min delays. Reduced speed in work zones.

Highway 1 east: Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until SunJun 30.From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Revelstoke: Paving operations between Big Eddy Rd and Townley St for 7.7 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Jun 13 at 10:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 1 west: Rock slope stabilization between Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area and Three Valley Avalanche Gate (17 km west of Revelstoke). Until Fri Jun 14. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic. Installation of rock fall attenuator fence. Please expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south: Maintenance between Blanket Creek FSR and Blanket Creek Provincial Pk for 0.2 km (22 km south of Revelstoke).Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: Bridge maintenance between Wallis Rd and the end of Highway 23 for 75.3 km (68 km north of Revelstoke to 5 km north of Mica Dam). Until Fri Jun 14 at 2:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 4

1

Location: Brisco Road

Size: 0.01 HA

Suspected cause: Person

Stage of control: Under control

2

Location: Toby Creek

Size: 0.02 HA

Suspected cause: Person

Stage of control: Under control

3

Location: 2 km east of Cariboo Lake

Size: 0.30 HA

Suspected cause: Lightning

Stage of control: Under control

4

Location: Location: Linklater Creek

Size: 50.00 HA

Suspected cause: Person

Stage of control: Under control

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

