Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees today

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:
Highway 1 east: Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until MonJul 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.
Highway 1 east: Construction work between Columbia West FSR; Columbia West FSR and Donald FSR for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east ofEast Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Sat Jun 15 at 5:00 AM MDT. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays.
Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.
Highway 1 east: Paving operations between Woolsey Creek FSR; East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and LanarkSnowshed for 15.6 km (1 km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to 1 km west of West Boundary of GlacierNational Park). Until Sat Jun 15 at 5:00 PM PDT. From 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 20 min delays. Reduced speed in work zones.
Highway 1 east: Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until SunJun 30.From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.
Revelstoke: Paving operations between Big Eddy Rd and Townley St for 7.7 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Jun 13 at 10:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect 20 minute delays.
Highway 1 west: Rock slope stabilization between Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area and Three Valley Avalanche Gate (17 km west of Revelstoke). Until Fri Jun 14. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic. Installation of rock fall attenuator fence. Please expect 20 minute delays.
Highway 23 south: Maintenance between Blanket Creek FSR and Blanket Creek Provincial Pk for 0.2 km (22 km south of Revelstoke).Single lane alternating traffic.
Highway 23 north: Bridge maintenance between Wallis Rd and the end of Highway 23 for 75.3 km (68 km north of Revelstoke to 5 km north of Mica Dam). Until Fri Jun 14 at 2:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.
Check DriveBC for more details and updates.
Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:
Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13.
Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 4
1
Location: Brisco Road
Size: 0.01 HA
Suspected cause: Person
Stage of control: Under control
2
Location: Toby Creek
Size: 0.02 HA
Suspected cause: Person
Stage of control: Under control
3
Location: 2 km east of Cariboo Lake
Size: 0.30 HA
Suspected cause: Lightning
Stage of control: Under control
4
Location: Location: Linklater Creek
Size: 50.00 HA
Suspected cause: Person
Stage of control: Under control
For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire