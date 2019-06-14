Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees

Yesterday’s storms resulted in nine new forest fires in southeastern B.C.

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Mon Jul 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Columbia West FSR; Columbia West FSR and Donald FSR for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km eastofEast Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Sat Jun 15 at 5:00 AM MDT. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT.From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between Woolsey Creek FSR; East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park andLanarkSnowshed for 15.6 km (1 km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Sat Jun 15 at 5:00 PM PDT. From 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 20 min delays. Reduced speed in work zones.

Highway 1 east: Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Sun Jun 30.From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Revelstoke: Paving operations between Big Eddy Rd and Townley St for 7.7 km (Revelstoke). Until Jun 14 at 10:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 1 west: Rock slope stabilization between Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area and Three Valley Avalanche Gate (17 km west of Revelstoke). Until Fri Jun 14. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic. Installation of rock fall attenuator fence. Please expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south: Maintenance between Blanket Creek FSR and Blanket Creek Provincial Pk for 0.2 km (22 km south of Revelstoke).Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: Bridge maintenance between Wallis Rd and the end of Highway 23 for 75.3 km (68 km north of Revelstoke to 5 km north of Mica Dam). Until Fri Jun 14 at 2:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Clearing late this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 10

The lightning storms last night resulted in nine new fires.

One is north of Revelstoke, near Martha Creek. Suspected cause is lightening. Est. size is 0.01 HA.

Four, all below 0.05 HA, are near Creston.

One, also 0.01 HA in size is neat Castlegar.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Stage of control: Under control

