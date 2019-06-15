Revelstoke roads and weather: high 27 degrees

Two small fires are just north of Revelstoke

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until MonJul 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Columbia West FSR; Columbia West FSR and Donald FSR for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Sat Jun 15 at 5:00 AM MDT. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT.From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between Woolsey Creek FSR; East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Lanark Snowshed for 15.6 km (1 km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park).Until Sat Jun 15 at 5:00 PM PDT. From 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to20 min delays. Reduced speed in work zones.

Highway 1 east: Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until SunJun 30.From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Revelstoke: Paving operations between Big Eddy Rd and Townley St for 7.7 km (Revelstoke). Until Jun 14 at 10:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 1 west: Rock slope stabilization between Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area and Three Valley Avalanche Gate (17 km west of Revelstoke). Until Fri Jun 14. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic. Installation of rock fall attenuator fence. Please expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 27. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 12.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 14

Two are north of Revelstoke. One is near Martha Creek and the suspected cause was lightening for a couple days ago. Est. size is 0.01 HA (under control). The other is at LaForme Creek and its suspected cause is also lightening. Estimated size is 1.10 HA.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

