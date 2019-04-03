Revelstoke roads and weather: increasing cloud and rain expected

Rain beginning in the morning

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 at 5:00 AM. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: Electrical maintenance planned between Blanket Creek Provincial Pk and Clough Rd (18 km south of Revelstoke). Starting at 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 4:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Increasing cloudiness. A few showers beginning this morning. Snow level 900 metres rising to 1600 metres this afternoon. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Showers. Low plus 3.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 212 cm

Season total: 922 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 3 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Spring is here; start and finish your day early before the hazard rises.”

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can changerapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and risingair temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snow storms

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Pack your umbrella, rainy day alert
Next story
Update: Man arrested after woman receives ‘life threatening’ injuries in Sicamous

Just Posted

Royal LePage collecting donations for garage sale fundraiser

Proceeds from the May 11 event will go to the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society

Revelstoke roads and weather: increasing cloud and rain expected

Rain beginning in the morning

Who is this caped crusader? Spotlight turns to Okanagan Batman after police incident

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Pack your umbrella, rainy day alert

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Okangan Symphony guest to set stage on fire

Canadian superstar violinist Lara St. John performs in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon

Behind the wheel: From stay-at-home-mom to entrepreneur

A three part series on the taxi industry in Kelowna

Want a chicken? Kamloops farm offers egg-citing opportunity

Rent chickens for farm fresh eggs without the commitment; free delivery offered for Kelowna and Vernon.

One year later: Survivors in Broncos crash continue to heal from injuries

13 players from the Humboldt team are learning to live again, post-crash

Update: Man arrested after woman receives ‘life threatening’ injuries in Sicamous

Woman receives life-threatening injuries, 26-year-old man in custody

Supporters in Vancouver riding would back Wilson-Raybould as an Independent

It’s alleged the Prime Minister’s Office pressured Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin

Okanagan astronomer explains how to hear meteors on the radio

Ken Tapping imparts some strange science

Pearson scores 2 as Canucks rally to beat Sharks 4-2

Vancouver’s Demko makes 33 saves against sagging San Jose side

Alberta workers pay four times what Ontario workers pay to CPP: study

Report suggests one factor is that Alberta has a higher share of the working-age population

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Most Read