Revelstoke roads and weather: increasing cloud and rain expected

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 at 5:00 AM. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: Electrical maintenance planned between Blanket Creek Provincial Pk and Clough Rd (18 km south of Revelstoke). Starting at 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 4:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Increasing cloudiness. A few showers beginning this morning. Snow level 900 metres rising to 1600 metres this afternoon. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Showers. Low plus 3.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 212 cm

Season total: 922 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 3 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Spring is here; start and finish your day early before the hazard rises.”

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can changerapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and risingair temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snow storms

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.