Revelstoke roads and weather: increasing clouds

High 24 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT.FromMay until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 kmsectiondailyfrom7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Mon Jul 15.From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Bridge maintenance between Waverly Trail and Tangier River FSR (5 km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park). Until Thu Jul 4 at 3:00 PM PDT. From 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM PDT on Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd for 1.8 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 24. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Rain beginning overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 3

Four of the fires are under control and none are near Revelstoke. One is near Golden, but it’s under control and small.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Chief Louis calls bluff on Scheer's sincerity towards Indigenous people on Canada Day

