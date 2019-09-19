Revelstoke roads and weather: mainly cloudy

High 17 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd for 0.2 km (5 km west of WestBoundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Oct 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary ofGlacier National Park). Until Thu Sep 19 at 7:00 AM PDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Singlelane alternating traffic. Night work taking place from 7:00 pm Monday night through to 7:00 am Saturday morning.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier NationalPark Boundary. Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Geotechnical investigation between Quartz Creek FSR and Donald FSR for 1.3 km (15 to 17 km east of East Boundary ofGlacier National Park). Until Mon Sep 23 at 6:30 PM MDT. From 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM MDT daily. Single lane alternatingtraffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Paving operations between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Frtg for 8.1 km (16 to 24 km west of Revelstoke). Until Fri Sep 20 at 4:00 PM PDT. From 5:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect 20 – minute delays.

Bridge maintenance between Taft Rd and Taft Rd for 1.3 km (29 to 31 km east of Sicamous). Until Thu Sep 19 at 3:30 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. Maintenance on Crazy Creek/Taft overhead Bridge.

Highway 23 south: There will be a safety drill at Upper Arrow Lake Ferry (Upper Arrow Lake). Starting Thu Sep 12 at 11:00 AM PDT until Thu Sep 12 at 3:00 PM PDT. We will be conducting Emergency drills on the M/V Columbia (Upper Arrow Lake Ferry). Passengers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. Showers beginning this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 1

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Top court won’t hear Mountie’s appeal over harassment allegations
Arrest made after fourth threat closes a Kamloops high school in nine days

‘We think the democratic process is eroding’: Czech family visit Revelstoke promoting new voting method

In the Janeček voting method, voters can cast both positive and negative multiple votes

Revelstoke RCMP seize $1.9 million from ‘erratic’ driver

The driver and passenger were detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Liberals’ Kootenay-Columbia candidate stands by Trudeau despite scandal

Robin Goldsbury says the prime minister’s racist photo is a learning opportunity

Revelstoke athletes bring home 16 medals from 55+ BC Senior Games

The event took place in Kelowna Sept. 10-14

Maggie ‘May’ Davis’ CD release concert next week in Revelstoke

Davis had the most attended concert at Street Fest this summer

Bears roaming around Okanagan school, busy neighbourhood

Cubs spotted near elementary school, large bear seen at park

Tim Hortons dropping Beyond Meat products from menus except in B.C. and Ontario

Beyond Meat burgers dropped nationally, but breakfast sandwiches still available in B.C. and Ontario

LETTER: Democracy concerns must be addressed

Critical issues keep some from voting

Salmon Arm theatre reduces barriers with inclusive opening of Wizard of Oz

Relaxed conventions opens experience to people with autism, dementia, sensory disorders

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

‘Troubling, insulting’: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts to Trudeau’s brownface photo

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democrats, responded with a call for love after Trudeau photos surface

35 of 87 dogs in 2018 Williams Lake seizure were euthanized, BC SPCA confirm

The dogs did not respond to the behaviour modification and remained terrified of humans

Guns, taxes, climate change and more at North Okanagan forum

The five federal candidates in the North Okanagan-Shuswap engaged with the public Wednesday night

