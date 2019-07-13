Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun

High 25 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Mon Jul 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: Mowing between Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd and Highway 23; Highway 23 South for 30.5 km (Revelstoke). Until Fri Jul 12 at 4:00 PM PDT. WATCH FOR SLOW MOVING VEHICLE.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 1

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Alberta seeks to intervene in B.C.’s appeal to Supreme Court on energy projects

