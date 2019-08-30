Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east GlacierNationalPark Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect road constructionintheIllecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7 pm. Expect speed reduction to 50km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of GlacierNational Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9 am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 13.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 25.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 5

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire