Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east GlacierNationalPark Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect road constructionintheIllecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7 pm. Expect speed reduction to 50km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of GlacierNational Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9 am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 13.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 25.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 5

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Teenage siblings create clothing brand in Revelstoke

Matt and Veronica Cadden said they had no idea HNY-BDR would be so popular

City of Revelstoke hands out Resort Municipality Initiative funding

Money for the Revelstoke Cycling Association deferred due to ministry investigation

Feds give Ktunaxa Nation $16M to protect contentious Jumbo Glacier Resort site

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

Two more candidates to run in Kootenay-Columbia riding

The Animal Protection Party and Libertarian Party will be on the ballot

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

South Okanagan jazz and music festival swings into 23rd year

The live music festival in Penticton has expanded with an additional venue this year

Variance approved for two-lot subdivision in Summerland

Application for Cartwright Avenue property consistent with Official Community Plan for the area

Okanagan teen saved by blood transfusion shares story, encourages donors

Isabella Perini, 16, survived a medical emergency last year thanks to blood transfusion

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Back to school in North Okanagan drives bus fee upset

New school bus fee gets failing grade from parents

