Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd for 0.2 km (5 km west of WestBoundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Oct 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Sep 19 at 7:00 AM PDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Night work taking place from 7:00 pm Monday night through to 7:00 am Saturday morning.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier NationalPark Boundary. Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Geotechnical investigation between Quartz Creek FSR and Donald FSR for 1.3 km (15 to 17 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Mon Sep 23 at 6:30 PM MDT. From 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM MDT daily. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Vehicle fire between Three Valley-Victor FSR and Clanwilliam OH Bridge for 6.7 km (15 to 9 km west of Revelstoke). Expect delays. Watch for traffic control.

Bridge maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd for 2.0 km (30 to 32 km east of Sicamous). Until Wed Sep 25 at 2:30 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain beginning this evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 9.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 2

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire