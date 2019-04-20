Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun and cloud

Heavy rains have destabilized the snowpack. Be careful in the backcountry

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Water pooling between Prosh Frtg and Glacier Park West Boundary for 90.9 km (25 km east of Sicamous to 1 km east of West Boundary of Glacier National Park).

Water pooling between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 15.1 km (East Boundary of Glacier National Park to 15 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park).

Work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east ofEast Boundary of GlacierNational Park). Until Apr 30 from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Water pooling between Prosh Frtg and Glacier Park West Boundary for 90.9 km (25 km east of Sicamous to 1 km east of West Boundary of Glacier National Park).

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Construction work between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd (34 km north of Revelstoke). From 7:00 a.m.to2:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 15. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Clear. Low plus 1.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 1 cm

Base at 1,950m: 229 cm

Season total: 881 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 20 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Heavy rains overnight have destabilized the snowpack. A widespread avalanche cycle is underway. Avoid all avalanche terrain until the weather cools off!”

Danger rating: Friday

Alpine:4 – High

Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.

Treeline: 4 – High

Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.

Below treeline:4 – High

Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.

Forecast for Friday

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.