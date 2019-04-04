Revelstoke roads and weather: partly cloudy with chance of rain

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 at 5:00 AM. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Fog patches.

Highway 23 south: Electrical maintenance planned between Blanket Creek Provincial Pk and Clough Rd (18 km south of Revelstoke).Starting at 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 4:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing near noon. Snow level 1100 metres. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 9. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low plus 2.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 6 cm

Base at 1,950m: 218 cm

Season total: 930 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 4 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Forecasters have transitioned to springtime danger ratings. A small refresh of snow is expected Thursday AM in the alpine. As it clears in the afternoon watch for local solar input.”

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snow storms

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.