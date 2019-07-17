Revelstoke roads and weather: Rain

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00PM PDT. From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) andpaving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays upto20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Mon Jul 29 at 7:00 AM MDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Watch for equipment and workers on roadway.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd for 1.8 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 31. From 7:00AM to 5:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work between Shelter Bay FSR and Hardman FSR (39 km south of Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 17. From 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Tuesday and Wednesday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: Mowing between Highway 1 and Wallis Rd for 74.7 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 17 at 4:00 PM PDT. WATCH FOR SLOW MOVING VEHICLE. Bridge maintenance between Wallis Rd and Downie St for 65.4 km (68 km north of Revelstoke to 5 km south of Mica Dam). Until Wed Jul 17 at 2:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High 18. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Showers with thunderstorms. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 11.

Tomorrow: A few showers ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thundershower in the morning and afternoon. High 18. UV index 3 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 2

Neither fire is near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire