Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Amounts 10 to 15 mm

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT.From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays upto20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of GlacierNational Park). Until Mon Jul 29 at 7:00 AM MDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Watch for equipment and workers on roadway.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy. A few showers with thunderstorms beginning early this morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 near noon. High 23. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Clearing late this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. UV index 7 or high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 5

One is near Revelstoke in the Jordan Creek area, the suspected cause was lightning and it is 0.01 hectares in size. All the others are below 0.10 hectares in size.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects
Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

For Revelstoke: Less wildfires but more area burned this year compared to 2018

So far, 19 more hectares have burned

City of Revelstoke develops new three year Resort Development Strategy

It will allocate over 2.6 million in funding

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Directors support increases to the maximum sizes for docks on Shuswap-area lakes

Previously, the bylaw set the surface area of docks at 24 square metres. Now it can be 40

Okanagan summer camp teaches kids how to program robots

EdgeMakers STEM camp showcased their robot presentations Friday

Celebration of life scheduled for B.C. wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters died on July 24 at the age of 74, in the comfort of his own home in Summerland

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

COLUMN: Reflecting on George Ryga’s legacy

Canadian playwright would have turned 87 this month

Pickleball tournament in Penticton supports cardiology department

Tournament held July 27 Penticton Seniors Centre on South Main

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

Okanagan swimmer adding hardware at world championships

Kelowna’s Taylor Ruck has won two bronze medals at the championships in South Korea

Police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in Vernon jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

