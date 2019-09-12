Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Rain, rain, and more rain. Get the raft.

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd for 0.2 km (5 km west of WestBoundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Oct 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary ofGlacier National Park). Until Thu Sep 19 at 7:00 AM PDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Singlelane alternating traffic. Night work taking place from 7:00 pm Monday night through to 7:00 am Saturday morning.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier NationalPark Boundary. Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Geotechnical investigation between Quartz Creek FSR and Donald FSR for 1.3 km (15 to 17 km east of East Boundary ofGlacier National Park). Until Mon Sep 23 at 6:30 PM MDT. From 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM MDT daily. Single lane alternatingtraffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Maintenance between Malakwa Rd and Perry River Bridge for 8.8 km (25 to 17 km east of Sicamous). UntilTue Sep 17 at 3:30 PM PDT.

Highway 23 south: There will be a safety drill at Upper Arrow Lake Ferry (Upper Arrow Lake). Starting Thu Sep 12 at 11:00 AM PDT until Thu Sep 12 at 3:00 PM PDT. We will be conducting Emergency drills on the M/V Columbia (Upper Arrow Lake Ferry). Passengers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Highway 23 north: There are rocks on the road between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Canoe St for 136.2 km (Revelstoketo 5 km south of Mica Dam).

Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Rain beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low 13.

Tomorrow: Rain ending late in the morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 1

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

