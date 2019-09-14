Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

High 16 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd for 0.2 km (5 km west of WestBoundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Oct 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Sep 19 at 7:00 AM PDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Night work taking place from 7:00 pm Monday night through to 7:00 am Saturday morning.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier NationalPark Boundary. Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Geotechnical investigation between Quartz Creek FSR and Donald FSR for 1.3 km (15 to 17 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Mon Sep 23 at 6:30 PM MDT. From 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM MDT daily. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Maintenance between Malakwa Rd and Perry River Bridge for 8.8 km (25 to 17 km east of Sicamous). Until Tue Sep 17 at 3:30 PM PDT.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: There are rocks on the road between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Canoe St for 136.2 km (Revelstoke to 5 km south of Mica Dam).

Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Rain ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this evening. Rain beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low 12.

Tomorrow: Rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. High 15.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 2

One is in Glacier National Park.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

