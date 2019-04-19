Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:
Highway 1 east: Work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east ofEast Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays.
Highway 1 west: Vehicle incident between Three Valley Siding and Three Valley Frtg for 4.2 km (16 to 20 km west of Revelstoke). Single lane alternating traffic.
Highway 23 south: No conditions report.
Highway 23 north: Construction work between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd (34 km north of Revelstoke). From 7:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Single lane alternating traffic.
Check DriveBC for more details and updates.
Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:
Today: Periods of rain. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 9. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this evening. Low plus 4.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:
New snow since yesterday: 0 cm
Base at 1,950m: 233 cm
Season total: 880 cm
Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 19 at 6:45 a.m.:
“A warm, wet storm is barreling down on Rogers Pass today and tonight. Danger ratings will rise rapidly with tonight’s forecasted rain and winds”
Danger rating: Thursday
Alpine: 3 – Considerable
- Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.
- Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.
- Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.
Treeline: 3 – Considerable
- Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.
- Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.
- Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.
Below treeline: 2 – Moderate
- Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
- Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
- Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.
Forecast for Friday
Alpine: High
Treeline: High
Below treeline: Considerable
Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.