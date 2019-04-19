Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east ofEast Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Vehicle incident between Three Valley Siding and Three Valley Frtg for 4.2 km (16 to 20 km west of Revelstoke). Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Construction work between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd (34 km north of Revelstoke). From 7:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Periods of rain. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this evening. Low plus 4.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 233 cm

Season total: 880 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 19 at 6:45 a.m.:

“A warm, wet storm is barreling down on Rogers Pass today and tonight. Danger ratings will rise rapidly with tonight’s forecasted rain and winds”

Danger rating: Thursday

Alpine: 3 – Considerable

Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.

Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.

Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 3 – Considerable

Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.

Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.

Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Forecast for Friday

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: Considerable

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.