Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

High 9 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east ofEast Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Vehicle incident between Three Valley Siding and Three Valley Frtg for 4.2 km (16 to 20 km west of Revelstoke). Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Construction work between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd (34 km north of Revelstoke). From 7:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Periods of rain. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this evening. Low plus 4.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 233 cm

Season total: 880 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 19 at 6:45 a.m.:

“A warm, wet storm is barreling down on Rogers Pass today and tonight. Danger ratings will rise rapidly with tonight’s forecasted rain and winds”

Danger rating: Thursday

Alpine: 3 – Considerable

  • Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.
  • Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.
  • Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 3 – Considerable

  • Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.
  • Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.
  • Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Forecast for Friday

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: Considerable

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

Previous story
FOODIE FRIDAY: Brodo Kitchen makes special poutine
Next story
Notre Dame rector: “Computer glitch” possible fire culprit

Just Posted

Support for Penticton shooting victim

A GoFundMe has been started for one of the four people killed April 15

Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

High 9 degrees

Bears are up and at ‘em

Conservation office reminding residents to secure attractants and report bear sightings

VIDEO: Revelstoke honours Prevention of Violence Against Women week

Today Revelstokians march from Revelstoke Secondary School to Grizzly Plaza in honour… Continue reading

Stoked on Science: Recreation for Revelstoke Kids

Jade Harvey Special to the Review Those of you who have read… Continue reading

FOODIE FRIDAY: Brodo Kitchen makes special poutine

Brodo Kitchen features homemade comfort food and a spin on Gnocchi, transformed into poutine

Storytelling preserves Secwepemc culture, history in Shuswap

Neskonlith councillor Louis Thomas to share his craft at Word on the Lake Writers’ Fest in Salmon Arm

Brightside Earth Day Get Down promotes wellness in Kelowna

The event takes place April 20

Flooding, climate change force Quebecers to rethink relationship with water

Compensation for victims of recurring floods limit to 50% of a home’s value, or a maximum of $100,000

Storms blast South, where tornadoes threaten several states

9.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia at a moderate risk of severe weather

Private cargo ship brings Easter feast to the space station

There are three Americans two Russians and one Canadian living on the space station

Notre Dame rector: “Computer glitch” possible fire culprit

The fire burned through the lattice of oak beams supporting the monument’s vaulted stone ceiling

Truck crashed and dumped near Predator Ridge

Police are looking for two men in connection with a stolen vehicle

Man seriously injured after driving wrong way down B.C. highway

Police say the driver hit a transport truck, then another car after merging from the off-ramp onto highway

Most Read