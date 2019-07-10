Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT.FromMay until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Mon Jul 15.From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Bridge maintenance at Quartz Creek Bridge (Structure) (14 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Tue Jul 9 at 2:00 PM MDT.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Showers. Risk of thunderstorms and hail this afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. High 21. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms and hail. Low 14.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 4

Three of the fires are under control and none are near Revelstoke. One is near Golden, but it’s under control and small. A new fire started last night north of Grand Forks near Waddell Creek. It’s suspected cause is lightning and estimated size is 0.01 ha.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire