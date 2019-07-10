Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

High 21 degrees today

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT.FromMay until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Mon Jul 15.From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Bridge maintenance at Quartz Creek Bridge (Structure) (14 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Tue Jul 9 at 2:00 PM MDT.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Showers. Risk of thunderstorms and hail this afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. High 21. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms and hail. Low 14.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 4

Three of the fires are under control and none are near Revelstoke. One is near Golden, but it’s under control and small. A new fire started last night north of Grand Forks near Waddell Creek. It’s suspected cause is lightning and estimated size is 0.01 ha.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan
Next story
Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

High 21 degrees today

Revelstoke City Council opposed to proposed gravel pits north of town

The city will be providing their feedback to the province who will make the decision

Revelstoke Search and Rescue asking for city land

The society needs to construct a building for storage and training space

Feds announce $25M for Avalanche Canada

Funding promise was initially made last fall during federal government budget update

Revelstoke artist’s newest body of work goes back to the veins

Barbara Maye’s Tectonic Perspectives is a series of soapstone carvings

Former circus performer goes “off grid” near Vernon

Barefoot Sanctuary is an off-grid circus arts and yoga centre located in Lumby

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

Young Coquitlam author’s new book tells of lost dog near Williams Lake during 2017 fires

Nathan McTaggart, 13, was inspired to write book after meeting a young Williams Lake fire evacuee

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Thief robs South Okanagan burger restaurant with key, steals safe

Owner said he has shared security video footage all over social media

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Supreme Court sides with City of West Kelowna over 2 pot shops

City pursuing more legal action to collect upwards of $140,000 from Black Crow, Okanagan Cannabis

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

RCMP seek public’s assistance in search for wanted Okanagan man

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Most Read