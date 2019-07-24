Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

Showers for most of the day

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT.From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays upto20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of GlacierNational Park). Until Mon Jul 29 at 7:00 AM MDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Watch for equipment and workers on roadway.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd for 4.0 km (31 km west of Revelstoke to 29 km east of Sicamous). Until Wed Jul 24 at 9:30 AM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 this afternoon. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers early this evening then partly cloudy. Low 11.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 3

None near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire