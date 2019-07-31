Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

High 27 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of GlacierNational Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of GlacierNational Park). From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays. Lane Closure.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: Maintenance between Big Eddy Rd and Clough Rd for 6.2 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 31 at 3:30 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: Bridge maintenance between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 4.0 km (19 to 15 km north of Revelstoke). Until Wed Jul 31 at 10:00 AM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 27. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14.

Tomorrow: Clearing in the morning. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 8

One of the fires is near Revelstoke, in the Jordan River area. It’s being held, under 0.03 ha and suspected cause was lightning.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

