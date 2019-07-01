Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

High 24 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00PM PDT. From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) andpaving of a 10 km section dailyfrom7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Mon Jul 15.From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits andtraffic control personnel.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 14.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 4

The three fires are under control and none are near Revelstoke. One is near Golden, but it’s under control and small.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

