Construction work at Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke roads and weather: road construction throughout Glacier National Park

There are five road work projects between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C.

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays. Lane Closure.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zones, flagpersons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Thursday.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: Construction work between Shelter Bay FSR and Hardman FSR for 6.1 km (42 to 36 km south of Revelstoke). Until Tue Aug 6 at 4:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly sunny. High 29. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight:A few clouds. Low 14.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 4

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Previous story
Scheer skips out on Vancouver Pride, Central Okanagan LGBTQ2+ community responds
Next story
No, there’s still no link between video games and violence, studies say

Just Posted

Web poll: Should Area B in CSRD be allowed to not have building inspections?

Representative for the area said he will petition for the requirement to be removed

A War has Begun: City of Revelstoke vs. Regional District Area B

We have a battle of one government pitted against another

Revelstoke roads and weather: road construction throughout Glacier National Park

There are five road work projects between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: sun and cloud

High 25 degrees

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for the August long weekend

Temperatures around 30C are expected region-wide.

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Cora breakfast chain to welcome first North Okanagan guests

Vernon will soon have its newest dedicated breakfast spot

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

Scheer skips out on Vancouver Pride, Central Okanagan LGBTQ2+ community responds

‘This is not divisive politics’: KPS board of directors

Most Read